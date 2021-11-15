 Skip to content

Farmer's Life update for 15 November 2021

Update 0.5.41

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changes
  • Missing quest called "Stinky subject" activates even if player loads the game
  • New quest from Thadeus becomes available for the players already far into the game
  • A new shovel item. It lets you create paths that will never be reclaimed by plants. It also removes unwanted objects like boulders, old treelogs, trunks, etc.
  • Bees learned how to sleep at night
  • Chickens' legs no longer stick out of their "prison boxes" (and so their plan to escape with the box on is in ruins)
  • Some missing items magically return to their original positioning (rifle, tractor and few others)
  • You may reclaim items that fell under the slaughter table in the barn
  • The big axe (Halloween item) may be used to cut fallen trees to logs
  • You may store stuff (including hay, straw, etc.) on the upper floor of the barn
  • Numerous errors appearing while sleeping (harmless fortunately) were finally eliminated (or so we hope)
  • Unnecessary notifications (new travel point!) while loading a game were silenced
  • The cart has lost its ability to clone animals that somehow managed to climb on top of it
  • The animals try their best to avoid walking into player's vehicles (it makes physics go crazy)
  • If you fast travel with your horse and a cart and a herd of animals you cart will no longer fly up into the sky
  • Driving around landmines is not as safe as it used to be, they became much more reactive now (try rolling a tree log trough a minefield!)
  • Kasimir has discovered some sapper skills which gave him additional time to disarm landmines (1/3 of a second more!)
  • Lot of bugs reported by our relentless players
  • Quite a few translation tweaks too! Thank you all!
Known issues
  • Horse is still able to go airborne, maybe there was a pegasus down its family tree
  • If your savegame doesn't load send it to us via support mail

