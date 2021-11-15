Update 0.5.41

Changes
- Missing quest called "Stinky subject" activates even if player loads the game
- New quest from Thadeus becomes available for the players already far into the game
- A new shovel item. It lets you create paths that will never be reclaimed by plants. It also removes unwanted objects like boulders, old treelogs, trunks, etc.
- Bees learned how to sleep at night
- Chickens' legs no longer stick out of their "prison boxes" (and so their plan to escape with the box on is in ruins)
- Some missing items magically return to their original positioning (rifle, tractor and few others)
- You may reclaim items that fell under the slaughter table in the barn
- The big axe (Halloween item) may be used to cut fallen trees to logs
- You may store stuff (including hay, straw, etc.) on the upper floor of the barn
- Numerous errors appearing while sleeping (harmless fortunately) were finally eliminated (or so we hope)
- Unnecessary notifications (new travel point!) while loading a game were silenced
- The cart has lost its ability to clone animals that somehow managed to climb on top of it
- The animals try their best to avoid walking into player's vehicles (it makes physics go crazy)
- If you fast travel with your horse and a cart and a herd of animals you cart will no longer fly up into the sky
- Driving around landmines is not as safe as it used to be, they became much more reactive now (try rolling a tree log trough a minefield!)
- Kasimir has discovered some sapper skills which gave him additional time to disarm landmines (1/3 of a second more!)
- Lot of bugs reported by our relentless players
- Quite a few translation tweaks too! Thank you all!
Known issues
- Horse is still able to go airborne, maybe there was a pegasus down its family tree
- If your savegame doesn't load send it to us via support mail
