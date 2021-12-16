Christmas Patch - 1.2.3

Hey Penkis!
A small update for you all this holiday!
- Added 3 new holiday themed hats to the game
- Game can now be played in windowed mode
- Penko Wand controls now have the same mapping as the kart controls and can thus be remapped (Default: WASD)
- Fixed a bug that would throw the player out of the menu after remapping controls
- Fixed a crash that would happen sometimes after the player played songs
Happy Holidays everyone!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/852090/Penko_Park/
