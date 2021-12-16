 Skip to content

Penko Park update for 16 December 2021

Christmas Patch - 1.2.3

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey Penkis!

A small update for you all this holiday!
  • Added 3 new holiday themed hats to the game
  • Game can now be played in windowed mode
  • Penko Wand controls now have the same mapping as the kart controls and can thus be remapped (Default: WASD)
  • Fixed a bug that would throw the player out of the menu after remapping controls
  • Fixed a crash that would happen sometimes after the player played songs

Happy Holidays everyone!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/852090/Penko_Park/

