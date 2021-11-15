Major Update 1 - The Logistics, Mouse Control and Modding Update - Out Now!

Dear Players,

Major Update 1 is out now!

In Major Update 1, we have added mouse control support for flying aircraft (with customization), new modding features, and completely reworked the logistics system and economy balance.

These new updates are in response to the biggest and most requested changes to the game by the community (via the official issue tracker), and inspired by the incredible mods being created by the community.

We are really pleased with how this major update has turned out, with many aspects of playing the game being dramatically improved. The game is now much more balanced, the logistics system is much easier to use and more effective, and the aircraft are so much more fun to fly. We hope you enjoy the changes and look forward to your feedback!

There has been no shortage of quality suggestions and requests - we would have loved to add many more of the fantastic player suggestions that have been submitted. However, there is only so much time in a day and it is a matter of ordering the most important changes first. Rest assured, we will continue to develop future updates and we look forward to working with the community and continue to improve and support Carrier Command 2.

There are so many possibilities for what could be next. More modding and workshop support? Improved AI? Public server lists? Please let us know your thoughts on what should be prioritized by posting suggestions on the official issue tracker, and placing stars on your favourite suggestions.

See the full changes in the patch notes below.

Enjoy this new update!

Much love <3,

The Carrier Command Developers

v1.1.1

Feature - Added mouse controls for flying aircraft with several options to suit different preferences, including: