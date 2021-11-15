Major Update 1 - The Logistics, Mouse Control and Modding Update - Out Now!

Dear Players,
Major Update 1 is out now!
In Major Update 1, we have added mouse control support for flying aircraft (with customization), new modding features, and completely reworked the logistics system and economy balance.
These new updates are in response to the biggest and most requested changes to the game by the community (via the official issue tracker), and inspired by the incredible mods being created by the community.
We are really pleased with how this major update has turned out, with many aspects of playing the game being dramatically improved. The game is now much more balanced, the logistics system is much easier to use and more effective, and the aircraft are so much more fun to fly. We hope you enjoy the changes and look forward to your feedback!
There has been no shortage of quality suggestions and requests - we would have loved to add many more of the fantastic player suggestions that have been submitted. However, there is only so much time in a day and it is a matter of ordering the most important changes first. Rest assured, we will continue to develop future updates and we look forward to working with the community and continue to improve and support Carrier Command 2.
There are so many possibilities for what could be next. More modding and workshop support? Improved AI? Public server lists? Please let us know your thoughts on what should be prioritized by posting suggestions on the official issue tracker, and placing stars on your favourite suggestions.
See the full changes in the patch notes below.
Enjoy this new update!
Much love <3,
The Carrier Command Developers
v1.1.1
Feature - Added mouse controls for flying aircraft with several options to suit different preferences, including:
- Continuous motion or offset from center of screen
- Mouse controls yaw/pitch or roll/pitch
- Invert X/Y control
- X/Y sensitivity (for continuous motion mode)
- UI options to enable/disable mouse joystick visualisation on aircraft HUD
Feature - Completely overhauled aircraft physics to be more responsive, easier to handle and generally more fun
Feature - Overhauled barge logistics management and economy
- Players now have more direct control over where barges go and what they do by setting waypoints
- Improved logistics screen UI that makes it easier to track what barges are doing
- Increased overall barge inventory capacity
- Many rebalances to item costs and production times
- Rebalanced currency awarded for destroying enemy vehicles and capturing islands
- Items can be discarded from the carrier's inventory without waiting for barges to collect them
- Logistics screen now displays barge hitpoints
Feature - Officially integrated some features from QuantX's CC2 UI Enhancer mod
- Holomap
- Cursor position is visible to other players in multiplayer
- Holding interact and moving cursor lets you take bearings, measure distances and indicate direction to other players
- Island names/difficulties/factories displayed
- Cursor coordinates displayed in bottom left corner
- Vehicle Control Screen
- Added option to enable/disable grid overlay
- Hovering air vehicle waypoints displays their altitude
- Propulsion Screen
- Added an overview of aircraft that are taking off/landing/taxiing
- Navigation Screen
- Added option to enable/disable island names
Feature - Improved screen modding support
- When connecting to a multiplayer game, clients automatically download modded screen scripts so all players are in sync
- Running the game with "-dev" command line argument enables realtime file updating for screen script files
Feature - Vehicles remember which bay they were last docked with on the carrier and try to dock in the same bay if available when returning
Rework - Removed manual control from artillery cannon attachment - this attachment is now for remote support only
Fix - Fixed screen brightness not loading with saved game
Fix - Using mouse to pan map screens around now has consistent behaviour across all map screens (vehicle control, logistics, holomap)
Fix - Moving mouse offscreen no longer causes maps/scrollbars to jump around when dragging
