Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.1.009 BIG-UPDATE!

☆Gameplay
- We fixed the issue with pause! Now you won't travel back in time after you pause the game!
- We added an assist feature so that the game resumes after some delay when you end the pause!
☆Standby Page
- You will now find "Standby Page" before the game begins! Thanks to the feedbacks and suggestions of you Captains, we were able to make the game much better.
- In the "Standby Page", you can collectively adjust game settings.
- You can now set various widgets for your gameplay. Up to 5 widgets can be placed, one per position.
☆Customization
- Judge lines are now fixed in one position throughout gear skins.
- You can now customize judge lines, too.
- You can now see and adjust scroll speed beforehand in Standby Page. BGA brightness, too!
- You can now move the position of judge line by pixels!
- Apart from the judge line, you can now adjust judge timing with "Frame Adjustment" option! The range is from -16ms to +16ms.
☆Widget System
Existing Default Widgets:
- Judge Display: shows note judgements such as BLUE STAR and WHITE STAR.
- Combo Counter: shows number of combos obtained.
- Navigation System: shows time difference between note hits when they are judged as WHITE STAR or YELLOW STAR.
- High Score Meter: shows how far you're away from the highest score.
- We will keep adding new widgets in the future.
☆And others
- New gate notes have been designed in note skins for Colorful Asteroids, Southern Cross, and Pianotes.
- Long notes in Southern Cross became darker, making it easier to recognize.
Changed files in this update