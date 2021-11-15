 Skip to content

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL update for 15 November 2021

Sixtar Gate: STARTRAIL 0.1.009 BIG-UPDATE!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

☆Gameplay

  • We fixed the issue with pause! Now you won't travel back in time after you pause the game!
  • We added an assist feature so that the game resumes after some delay when you end the pause!

☆Standby Page

  • You will now find "Standby Page" before the game begins! Thanks to the feedbacks and suggestions of you Captains, we were able to make the game much better.
  • In the "Standby Page", you can collectively adjust game settings.
  • You can now set various widgets for your gameplay. Up to 5 widgets can be placed, one per position.

☆Customization

  • Judge lines are now fixed in one position throughout gear skins.
  • You can now customize judge lines, too.
  • You can now see and adjust scroll speed beforehand in Standby Page. BGA brightness, too!
  • You can now move the position of judge line by pixels!
  • Apart from the judge line, you can now adjust judge timing with "Frame Adjustment" option! The range is from -16ms to +16ms.

☆Widget System

Existing Default Widgets:

  • Judge Display: shows note judgements such as BLUE STAR and WHITE STAR.
  • Combo Counter: shows number of combos obtained.
  • Navigation System: shows time difference between note hits when they are judged as WHITE STAR or YELLOW STAR.
  • High Score Meter: shows how far you're away from the highest score.
  • We will keep adding new widgets in the future.

☆And others

  • New gate notes have been designed in note skins for Colorful Asteroids, Southern Cross, and Pianotes.
  • Long notes in Southern Cross became darker, making it easier to recognize.

