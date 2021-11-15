 Skip to content

The Colorful Creature update for 15 November 2021

Version Beta 1.7.5 Update!

Before we start:

This is probably the last Beta 1.7.X update, maybe... I want to work on languages, and content that can increase replayability in the game. If you are wondering what the replayability is, I'll reveal those in the upcoming Beta 1.8 update!

Features:

  • New Splash Texts
  • Added 2 new skins
  • Added a new breakable block challenge (difficulty 3), contains 6 levels.
  • Added a new song
  • Soundtrack now has 2 new songs
  • Breakable Blocks are a bit more fragile with the player
  • Added new custom levels completed stat
  • Changed EXP formula in stats
  • Rockets can now break breakable blocks
  • Done more translations for certain things
  • Troop AI changed, it will now avoid moving platforms (when it's moving)
  • You can now get credits from Custom Levels
  • Narrator text now appears in Custom Levels
  • If there is custom music in Custom Levels, then the game will try to play that first instead of the music in-game.

Bugfixes:

  • Fixed jumping and hitting the celling problem with breakable blocks
  • You cannot publish hacked big levels anymore (for now)
  • Fixed crash in skin menu when changing a language
  • Fixed crash when troop collides with moving platform

