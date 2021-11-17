 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Pixel Worlds update for 17 November 2021

Winter Update 1.7.0

Share · View all patches · Build 7714793 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UPDATE NOTES 1.7.00

Winter Update!

-Almost 200 new items

-Get new presents from the Snowflake event

-New X-Mas booster items

-Winter Orb and Pack

-Fireworks booster (after 28th)

-New Byte Coin shop

-More bank and inventory slots

Changed files in this update

Pixel Worlds Content OSX Depot 636041
  • Loading history…
Pixel Worlds Depot Windows Depot 636042
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.