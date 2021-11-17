Winter Update 1.7.0

UPDATE NOTES 1.7.00
Winter Update!
-Almost 200 new items
-Get new presents from the Snowflake event
-New X-Mas booster items
-Winter Orb and Pack
-Fireworks booster (after 28th)
-New Byte Coin shop
-More bank and inventory slots
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
UPDATE NOTES 1.7.00
Winter Update!
-Almost 200 new items
-Get new presents from the Snowflake event
-New X-Mas booster items
-Winter Orb and Pack
-Fireworks booster (after 28th)
-New Byte Coin shop
-More bank and inventory slots
Changed files in this update