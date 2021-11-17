Update notes 4.11.2021-16.11.2021

- Balance: Increased the mining time in all quarries.
- Balance: Made solar cell power generation a bit more even.
- Balance: The "decoration in range" happiness modifier is active from the beginning.
- Balance: The all-the-biomes map now has twice the amount of recruitable colonists per enemy camp.
- Fixed: Bug causing missions to not start when a dialogue is used on the world map.
- Fixed: Bug causing the world map generation to freeze when a dialogue is used.
- Fixed: Colonists often taking a long time to start/execute a stockpiling task.
- Fixed: Colonists stealing goods that are being exported.
- Fixed: Locomotives no longer show a "no path"-warning after leaving a station.
- Fixed: Outputs are now only propagated to stockpiles/depots when a stockpile/depot is added.
- Fixed: Outputs from multi-output mineables like plum trees getting brought to depots that don't accept them.
- Fixed: Signs for quarries staying at "pause" after being resumed.
- Fixed: Signs not showing correctly after last patch.
- Fixed: Zeppelins steeling items from workshops.
- Gameplay: Actors no longer have a "strength"-stat.
- Gameplay: Miners will now automatically bring a mined good to the nearest station or depot that will accept it. This sounds like a small change, but increases colony efficiency by a lot because other colonists do not need to come pick it up. At the same time, zeppelins will no longer stockpile as it is hardly required any more.
- Gameplay: Removed "mining difficulty" stat. All minable objects now require a base amount of 10s/item to mine.
- Gameplay: Removed carrying objects having an effect on needs.
- Gameplay: Removed different item weights. Carrying any item now reduces the colonists' movement speed by the same amount.
- Misc/Fixed: Holding alt while creating a logistics link now
- Misc/Modding: Deprecated some fields that are no longer used/required.
- Misc: Ambient sounds and regular sound effects should no longer play when the game is out of focus.
- Misc: Chargable buildings no longer show a warning after being charged.
- Misc: Deprecated the recycling workshop, connected decorations and overhead conveyors.
- Misc: Opening the menu with escape now pauses the game.
- Misc: You can now control-click on "continue" in a dialogue to skip the entire thing.
- Performance: Improved performance of train pathing.
- Performance: Made conveyor belts a bit faster.
- Performance: Made logistics system checking faster.
- Performance: Removed lag spikes caused by zeppelin stockpiling.
Kubifaktorium update for 17 November 2021
Update notes 4.11.2021-16.11.2021
