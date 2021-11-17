 Skip to content

Kubifaktorium update for 17 November 2021

Update notes 4.11.2021-16.11.2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Balance: Increased the mining time in all quarries.
  • Balance: Made solar cell power generation a bit more even.
  • Balance: The "decoration in range" happiness modifier is active from the beginning.
  • Balance: The all-the-biomes map now has twice the amount of recruitable colonists per enemy camp.
  • Fixed: Bug causing missions to not start when a dialogue is used on the world map.
  • Fixed: Bug causing the world map generation to freeze when a dialogue is used.
  • Fixed: Colonists often taking a long time to start/execute a stockpiling task.
  • Fixed: Colonists stealing goods that are being exported.
  • Fixed: Locomotives no longer show a "no path"-warning after leaving a station.
  • Fixed: Outputs are now only propagated to stockpiles/depots when a stockpile/depot is added.
  • Fixed: Outputs from multi-output mineables like plum trees getting brought to depots that don't accept them.
  • Fixed: Signs for quarries staying at "pause" after being resumed.
  • Fixed: Signs not showing correctly after last patch.
  • Fixed: Zeppelins steeling items from workshops.
  • Gameplay: Actors no longer have a "strength"-stat.
  • Gameplay: Miners will now automatically bring a mined good to the nearest station or depot that will accept it. This sounds like a small change, but increases colony efficiency by a lot because other colonists do not need to come pick it up. At the same time, zeppelins will no longer stockpile as it is hardly required any more.
  • Gameplay: Removed "mining difficulty" stat. All minable objects now require a base amount of 10s/item to mine.
  • Gameplay: Removed carrying objects having an effect on needs.
  • Gameplay: Removed different item weights. Carrying any item now reduces the colonists' movement speed by the same amount.
  • Misc/Fixed: Holding alt while creating a logistics link now
  • Misc/Modding: Deprecated some fields that are no longer used/required.
  • Misc: Ambient sounds and regular sound effects should no longer play when the game is out of focus.
  • Misc: Chargable buildings no longer show a warning after being charged.
  • Misc: Deprecated the recycling workshop, connected decorations and overhead conveyors.
  • Misc: Opening the menu with escape now pauses the game.
  • Misc: You can now control-click on "continue" in a dialogue to skip the entire thing.
  • Performance: Improved performance of train pathing.
  • Performance: Made conveyor belts a bit faster.
  • Performance: Made logistics system checking faster.
  • Performance: Removed lag spikes caused by zeppelin stockpiling.

