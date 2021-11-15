 Skip to content

Highrisers update for 15 November 2021

Patch 1.0.5.f

Patch 1.0.5.f

This patch fixes the following issues:

  • Fixed a bug which could lead to the game crashing upon level change. The reason was a lingering reference on the old helicopter object of the previous level.
  • Fixed a bug where a mix up of interaction bubbles could lead to a crash under certain circumstances.
  • Fixed a bug where a not-yet created interaction bubble is spawned if it does not exist yet.
  • Fixed a bug where during saving process only part of the weapon status would be stored.
  • Fixed a bug where the assisting player was loaded in the wrong x position after loading a save game.
  • Fixed a bug where a dreamer was not properly put into the "stumbling backwards" state when loaded from a save game.
  • Mitigated a crash that would occur when the dreamer target of a player was destroyed during the save process. This does not fully solve the whole issue, but instead of hard crashing, it leads now only to a temporary animation glitch.

All the mentioned bugs in the save system had the potential to create a corrupted savegame that would crash upon load.

