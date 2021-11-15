 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Train Chase update for 15 November 2021

BHaptics

Share · View all patches · Build 7714581 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Train Chase now supports bHaptics! Whether you play in VR or not in VR and you have bHaptics Hardware connected, you'll receive feedback based on the actions in the game.

Those vastly expand on the immersion of the game! I hope you'll enjoy it.

Changed files in this update

TrainChase-MainGame Depot 477121
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.