November Update

Improvements:
- Game files are now split into several packages, which results in faster download and patching times;
- Added new turret animations;
- Character creation screen design tweaks;
- Localization system is established, several parts of the game are now exposed for translation;
- Implemented energy melee weapons;
- Double-clicking local location in map screen now starts travel;
- AI now uses stims;
- Added a variety of panic animations;
- Implemented skins for inventory items;
- Added new location: The Shuttle Bay.
- Added exploration reputation rewards on the factory.
Changes
- Mastermind extra feats start at level 3.
- Regen stim now reduces stats by 1 instead of 2.
- Tweaked DR of armor pieces.
Fixes:
- Electric shock effect is now displayed on frogs;
- Fixed a rotation bug that could skew characters along the wrong axis;
- Frogs hitbox got smaller, meaning it's blocking line of fire for characters behind it anymore;
- Fixed zap attack granting energy rifle skill XP;
- Fixed barnacles not staying in death poses after reload;
- Outlines are now red for hostile frogs;
- Fixed usable items consuming the whole stack when used from inventory screen;
- The number of meds in the inventory screen is now properly updated;
- Attack selection buttons now fit all attacks;
- Disabled point-blank for Aimed Burst;
- Gadgets now can't be activated during the interrupted turn;
- Fixed some cases when stealth was not ending properly;
- Fixed bullets sometimes missing target's shield;
- Fixed second double shot bullet using full shield DR even if the first bullet has depleted it;
- Fixed collisions on some doors;
- Frogs now can't open doors;
- Fixed frogs bumping into things mid-jump;
- Fixed a case when gadgets couldn't be enabled in the placement phase;
- Fixed characters not spawning with full HP while having certain implants or feats;
- Fixed cloak visual effect in the inventory screen;
- Fixed turrets spawning with 1HP;
- Fixed NPCs becoming invisible after teleporting from buildings.
- You can no longer ask Sarah to heal you if you are not hurt.
- Fixed issue with party member lockpick check to escape the Black Hand prison.
- Fixed lack of sneak skill gain from Black Hand fort stealth.
- Fixes to Black Hand fort layout.
- Fixed PC getting the skill for a party member opening the trap door.
- Fixed lack of backup weapon on one of Hargrave's thugs.
- Fixed typos.
Changed files in this update