Colony Ship: A Post-Earth Role Playing Game update for 15 November 2021

November Update

November Update

Improvements:

  • Game files are now split into several packages, which results in faster download and patching times;
  • Added new turret animations;
  • Character creation screen design tweaks;
  • Localization system is established, several parts of the game are now exposed for translation;
  • Implemented energy melee weapons;
  • Double-clicking local location in map screen now starts travel;
  • AI now uses stims;
  • Added a variety of panic animations;
  • Implemented skins for inventory items;
  • Added new location: The Shuttle Bay.
  • Added exploration reputation rewards on the factory.

Changes

  • Mastermind extra feats start at level 3.
  • Regen stim now reduces stats by 1 instead of 2.
  • Tweaked DR of armor pieces.

Fixes:

  • Electric shock effect is now displayed on frogs;
  • Fixed a rotation bug that could skew characters along the wrong axis;
  • Frogs hitbox got smaller, meaning it's blocking line of fire for characters behind it anymore;
  • Fixed zap attack granting energy rifle skill XP;
  • Fixed barnacles not staying in death poses after reload;
  • Outlines are now red for hostile frogs;
  • Fixed usable items consuming the whole stack when used from inventory screen;
  • The number of meds in the inventory screen is now properly updated;
  • Attack selection buttons now fit all attacks;
  • Disabled point-blank for Aimed Burst;
  • Gadgets now can't be activated during the interrupted turn;
  • Fixed some cases when stealth was not ending properly;
  • Fixed bullets sometimes missing target's shield;
  • Fixed second double shot bullet using full shield DR even if the first bullet has depleted it;
  • Fixed collisions on some doors;
  • Frogs now can't open doors;
  • Fixed frogs bumping into things mid-jump;
  • Fixed a case when gadgets couldn't be enabled in the placement phase;
  • Fixed characters not spawning with full HP while having certain implants or feats;
  • Fixed cloak visual effect in the inventory screen;
  • Fixed turrets spawning with 1HP;
  • Fixed NPCs becoming invisible after teleporting from buildings.
  • You can no longer ask Sarah to heal you if you are not hurt.
  • Fixed issue with party member lockpick check to escape the Black Hand prison.
  • Fixed lack of sneak skill gain from Black Hand fort stealth.
  • Fixes to Black Hand fort layout.
  • Fixed PC getting the skill for a party member opening the trap door.
  • Fixed lack of backup weapon on one of Hargrave's thugs.
  • Fixed typos.

