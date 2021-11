About this update:

Finally, Understand has three save slots.

That's all.

To be honest, Understand started as a small project, I didn't notice it would be a success until the success comes.

That's why it is lacking some features and looks over-minimalized.

Late is better than never.

By the way, our new game, A=B, is now available.

It's basically a Zach-like with some Artless personality.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1720850/AB/