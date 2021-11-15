 Skip to content

Swords and Soldiers 2 Shawarmageddon update for 15 November 2021

Fixed multiplayer

Share · View all patches · Build 7714164 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We fixed an issue where connections between players couldn't be created which made any online multiplayer impossible.

