Time Loader update for 15 November 2021

Time Loader v1.0.4 Patch Notes

Hey Time Travelers,

Here's what's new in the Time Loader v1.0.4 update:

  • Fixed blockers for players with low FPS
  • Added synchronization of physics calculation with FPS
  • Fixed the incorrect camera work in several areas
  • Fixed a bunch of issues with collisions and a few shortcuts (sorry speedrunners! ːTL_Worriedː)

As usual, if you happen to encounter any bugs, please report them in the Bugs & Technical Issues forum or via email support@metapublishing.io

