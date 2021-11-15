Time Loader v1.0.4 Patch Notes

Hey Time Travelers,
Here's what's new in the Time Loader v1.0.4 update:
- Fixed blockers for players with low FPS
- Added synchronization of physics calculation with FPS
- Fixed the incorrect camera work in several areas
- Fixed a bunch of issues with collisions and a few shortcuts (sorry speedrunners! ːTL_Worriedː)
As usual, if you happen to encounter any bugs, please report them in the Bugs & Technical Issues forum or via email support@metapublishing.io
Until next time!
Changed files in this update