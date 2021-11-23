- It will now be much easier to check the opponents ship quickly during building.
- The game log now scrolls automatically to the last event (hope you won't miss all the manual scrolling).
- If we can't fix your connection issues, we will at least give you nicer pop-up.
- Cyan diplomats can no longer be cloned to multiple ships.
- The Junk-scarred veteran achievement will from now on, really make you face a 100 meteors instead of just 1.
- The hardcore achievement was deemed too frustrating and you can now win it, even if all others are replaced by AI.
- In the campaign mission with the Alter Ego, the tiles on its ship will no longer be invisible.
- Clicking the Corporation Incorporated logo, will no longer crash your app and will even show you the intro again!
Galaxy Trucker: Extended Edition update for 23 November 2021
Bug-fix update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
