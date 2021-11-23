 Skip to content

Galaxy Trucker: Extended Edition update for 23 November 2021

Bug-fix update

Build 7713961 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • It will now be much easier to check the opponents ship quickly during building.
  • The game log now scrolls automatically to the last event (hope you won't miss all the manual scrolling).
  • If we can't fix your connection issues, we will at least give you nicer pop-up.
  • Cyan diplomats can no longer be cloned to multiple ships.
  • The Junk-scarred veteran achievement will from now on, really make you face a 100 meteors instead of just 1.
  • The hardcore achievement was deemed too frustrating and you can now win it, even if all others are replaced by AI.
  • In the campaign mission with the Alter Ego, the tiles on its ship will no longer be invisible.
  • Clicking the Corporation Incorporated logo, will no longer crash your app and will even show you the intro again!

