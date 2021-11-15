Fixed hangar bug (crash after using nuclear)
Fixed a bug with permanently closed slots after removing missiles from the order list
Fixed a bug with doubling the module in the component menu
Fixed a bug with autosave at the end of the day. Was saving data before it was changed
Reduced the visibility of the wrong position plate
Increased time between laser attacks by the base at the end of the map
