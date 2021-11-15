 Skip to content

Mech Engineer update for 15 November 2021

Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 7713866 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed hangar bug (crash after using nuclear)

Fixed a bug with permanently closed slots after removing missiles from the order list

Fixed a bug with doubling the module in the component menu

Fixed a bug with autosave at the end of the day. Was saving data before it was changed

Reduced the visibility of the wrong position plate

Increased time between laser attacks by the base at the end of the map

