Update 0.5.8 out now!

Hello friends,

this is a very important update for us. Maybe it doesn’t have the flashiest new features, but we were able to implement two very exciting new projects.

1 - Animations

Until now we depended on existing animations, on stuff we could download or buy online and then edit to fit our needs. Some of the stuff is nice, some not and a lot of things we weren’t able to find at all.

We recently bought a Motion Capturing Suit and started producing our own animations with a great model we hired.

In 0.5.8 we now integrated the first couple of self-produced animations. We started with replacing many existing ones, but we were also able to add some new sex positions.

Over the next couple of updates we will continue adding more new animations (for example nicer Masturbation animations, Cowgirl and Footjob positions, Dances etc.).

Please keep in mind that these are our first steps in this new field of work. Not everything is perfect yet, but we are sure this will improve the VR HOT experience in the long run by giving us much more possibilities to realize your fantasies.

If you find bugs, room for improvement or have more ideas for animations for us to produce, please let us know in the forums!

3 - Manual Undressing

Some of you already asked when it will be possible to undress the Hottie manually. We worked on this and are very happy to present this new feature!

So far it’s two pieces of clothing you can try out the new system with - the Sexy Dress already works quite nicely, with the Tank Top it’s still difficult.

Yes, this is experimental. It’s far from perfect, but we decided to release it in its current state because we felt it was already worth sharing with you!

Again, please feel free to give us your feedback on the new feature!

But there’s even more:

Adaptive Furniture Height

Some interactions didn’t work properly with very petite or very tall characters. Now the furniture height will adjust itself according to the Hottie’s height!

New Labia System

We applied our Soft-Body system to the labia. Now they react more realistically to touching and penetration.

Due to some Covid-related interference during last week we weren't able to produce a video yet. But we will do it until the end of the week to showcase the new features!

NEW : Positions and Animations

NEW : Labia System

NEW : Adpative Furniture Height

NEW : Manual Undressing (experimental)

Improvement : Cloth Physics

Improvement : Max./Min. Camera Height

Bug fixes

Take care

VR HOT

P.S.: Make sure to visit our website for FAQs, Voice Command list and Video Tutorials!