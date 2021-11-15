 Skip to content

WORLD OF PARANOIA update for 15 November 2021

UPDATE #11 - BLUE PILL OR RED PILL

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Before the update at the end of the month, where the combat system will be almost completely modified, I want to leave this update loaded with a good handful of tasks and dilemmas.

ADD

  • New level 1 research: SUPERVISOR
  • New level 1 research: ROBOTIC CRANES
  • New Task: Reduce the number of your citizens.
  • New Task: Assign a snitch.
  • New Task: give SOMA pills to some citizen.
  • New Dilemma: Blue pill or Red Pill.
  • New Dilemma: Citizen wants to work as scientist.
  • New Dilemma: Citizen wants to work as feeder.
  • New Dilemma: Citizen wants to work as miner.

IMPROVEMENTS

  • Improved the system of choosing a citizen in the citizen list. Improved the system of choosing a citizen in the citizen list. The inspect citizen button has disappeared and now you can select any citizen just by clicking on it.
  • Now you can also buy weapons from the jobs panel
  • The task of viewing the reports can no longer appear on the first turn of the game.

CHANGES

  • Members of the Cult of Sirius can kill scientists now.
  • Dining room and snitch are available from the beginning.
  • Some final screens have been changed.

BUGFIXES:

  • Fixed some texts in the science panel that could not be read well.
  • Fixed some typos.

