UPDATE #11 - BLUE PILL OR RED PILL

Before the update at the end of the month, where the combat system will be almost completely modified, I want to leave this update loaded with a good handful of tasks and dilemmas.
ADD
- New level 1 research: SUPERVISOR
- New level 1 research: ROBOTIC CRANES
- New Task: Reduce the number of your citizens.
- New Task: Assign a snitch.
- New Task: give SOMA pills to some citizen.
- New Dilemma: Blue pill or Red Pill.
- New Dilemma: Citizen wants to work as scientist.
- New Dilemma: Citizen wants to work as feeder.
- New Dilemma: Citizen wants to work as miner.
IMPROVEMENTS
- Improved the system of choosing a citizen in the citizen list. Improved the system of choosing a citizen in the citizen list. The inspect citizen button has disappeared and now you can select any citizen just by clicking on it.
- Now you can also buy weapons from the jobs panel
- The task of viewing the reports can no longer appear on the first turn of the game.
CHANGES
- Members of the Cult of Sirius can kill scientists now.
- Dining room and snitch are available from the beginning.
- Some final screens have been changed.
BUGFIXES:
- Fixed some texts in the science panel that could not be read well.
- Fixed some typos.
Changed files in this update