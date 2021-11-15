Update Notes - 15 November 2021

Please find the list of fixes and adjustments included in this update below.
Fixes & Adjustments
- Fixed issue where beating the game in "Hell" difficulty does not unlock the skin.
*If you have already cleared the above requirement, the skin will be unlocked upon entering the skin menu on the main menu.
- Added skip function to certain events.
- Keyboard: spacebar, Xbox controller: A button. The skip function has also been added to other events.
- Adjusted controller input scope to fix issue where the wall run action cannot be activated.
- Fixed issue where using the "Shock Punch", "Rocket Punch" or "Quake Punch" attacks will cause the player to teleport to a different point on the map.
- Fixed issue where using the "Quake Punch" or "Blitz Slash" attack results in a slanted view.
- Fixed issue where the model of Shelia's arm or particle wire remains displayed after dying.
- Fixed issue where entering the pause menu while guarding will cause the player to remain in the guarding stance.
- Fixed issue where the "Relic" tutorial remains displayed.
- Fixed issue where certain models in "Changes" are not displayed properly.
- Fixed issue where player can accidentally leave the area in "Surrounded".
- Fixed issue where player can accidentally leave the area in "Close Call".
- Fixed issue where player can accidentally leave the area in "The Primordial Flood".
- Fixed issue where the grapple icon remains displayed in "Changes".
- Fixed issue where the Giant King's and Six-armed Emperor's attack range differs from the actual attack range.
- Fixed issue where the player can get stuck in the lava from the Giant King's and Six-armed Emperor's attacks.
- Fixed issue where player attacks can cause the Tian Yu Emperor can be thrusted into the room on top of the roof.
- Fixed issue where the Tian Yu Emperor's head and neck are not aligned properly.
- Adjusted the timing of the character's voices for certain events in "Changes".
- Fixed issue where the enemy's boat remains displayed even after game is restarted.
- Fixed issue where the ancient soldiers in "Surrounded" can get stuck at the top of the stairs.
- The "Box" tutorial will no longer be displayed from the second playthrough onwards.
- Fixed issue where tenemy soldiers do not track the player after even after detecting player during sneaking mission in "Surrounded".
Thank you all very much for reporting issues and helping us improve the game. We will continue to monitor and fix reported issues.
Changed files in this update