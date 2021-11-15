 Skip to content

ALTF4 update for 15 November 2021

Bug Fix_21-11-15

Fixed some bugs in the game.

  1. Some changes to the Stage5 level design

  2. Fix gamepad vibration

  3. Fixed a bug that overlapped with terrain when using a save sign item

