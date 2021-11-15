Beta Patch Notes 0.1.10.5

New skills, new bosses and a lot of bug fixes.
Added
- Added checks for aggressive (attacking) AI to make sure it’s not stuck. Stuck AI will leash back to its spawner.
- Added new localization from the community.
- Spiritist Traders added to all cities.
- Added Scribing.
- Added Veterinary skill.
- A new boss has been added to the Tindrem sewers.
- Added clothos spider dungeon connected to Minotaur Dungeon. (No Boss)
Changes
- New Effects for showing that Spirits and their Orbs are getting damaged.
- Removed the need to hard charge an attack to be able to weak spot. Weak Spot chance is now scaled with power up to a maximum of 100% of the calculated weak spot chance (faster attacks have a lower weak spot chance).
- Basic spell books no longer contain all spells.
- Tweaks to weather vfxs.
- Books with parent skill requirements now require the parent skill to be at an effective level 'x' in order to be read, instead of needing to be trained to 'x'.
- Added auto scroll for the broker after searching for items.
- Blue priests no longer resurrect criminals, murderers, and now also players with less than 0 in their nation’s standing.
- Using a bandage while targeting your pet and being close to it will now start to bandage it instead of yourself.
- Added and renamed some pet broker categories.
- Banish no longer automatically resurrects the banished player.
- Free armor weight before mana penalty changed from 2kg to 4kg.
- Transcendental awareness now works for Ghosts to allow them to see the living world.
- Max concentration skill now gives a total of 60% chance to avoid spells getting interrupted.
- Slightly increased damage on spurt, outburst and lightning spells.
- Increased the range of Mental Projectile.
- Decreased sell price on Coralis Crab Meat.
- Increased damage on lances.
- When over encumbered the carry weight/armor weight text will now turn red.
- Ether Momentum duration increased from 30 seconds to 60 seconds.
Fixes
- Skills set to level down should now work correctly.
- Fixed guild member offline color not being gray as intended.
- Being put in mercy mode by AI did not send a message about damage caused.
- Blocking AI hits now reduces damage taken by 50%.
- Updated a number of skill descriptions.
- Fixed an issue with pet points not updating correctly when you tamed a new pet and also being late to update when pets died or were stabled.
- Fixed an issue that made it so that you could equip several weapons and armors by adding them to your action bar, then pressing all the action bar buttons at once.
- Fixed an issue that stopped you from woodcutting or mining just after you started the process.
- Characters should now re-align with the slope of the ground when rotating. They previously only aligned when moving. This issue caused mounts to behave oddly when rotating on the spot in a slope.
- Fixed an issue where pets could get large amounts of levels or pet point costs.
- Fixed an issue that occurred when moving an item around in pet bags while the pet was almost over encumbered, which would make the item disappear.
- Fixed a bug causing items to sometimes go invisible in banks & bags after handling them.
- Fixed spirits sometimes spawning with more Orbs than intended.
- All items that can be used and split should now show the “shift + ctrl to split” in their icon info.
- Fixed Guards standing inside the ground outside Tindrem.
- Fixed an issue with stamina modifiers of one handed weapons not being calculated correctly. One handed weapons will now use less stamina.
- Fixed an issue where spirit boxes could not be targeted in the etherworld.
- Fixed some scenarios where AI would clip into and path through the ground. Could be seen with roaming animals along small hills.
Known Issues
- Some particles and sound effects from NPCs and creatures leak into the etherworld. For example the troll will be very noticable. We are working on piping all the effects through the same path to be able to filter them effectively.
- Basic spell book currently does not contain spurt.
