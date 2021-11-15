After clearing the quest, there was an error in the display of the stage number in progress on the screen for selecting the first part and the second part.
Although it should be in the 10s of the stage, it was displayed as the 20s.
Battle Mine Sweeper update for 15 November 2021
Update Version 2.29
Changed files in this update