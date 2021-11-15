 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Battle Mine Sweeper update for 15 November 2021

Update Version 2.29

Share · View all patches · Build 7713154 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

After clearing the quest, there was an error in the display of the stage number in progress on the screen for selecting the first part and the second part.

Although it should be in the 10s of the stage, it was displayed as the 20s.

Changed files in this update

バトルマインスイーパー 32bit Depot 1501502
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.