 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean update for 15 November 2021

New Language Addon Available and Patch Note 5

Share · View all patches · Build 7713038 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Всем привет!

We've got new language patch in the town, Number 2!

its Russian "Россия"









Thank you for the Russian language provider,

to be known as "Mr.Ongi Doge" for providing us the language.

You are awesome~!

To use it go to main menu options, and select the language. Apply it and done!

Attention! Some items may appear in English until you restart the level / game.

If anyone wanted to provide your own language, feel free to do so. Nortify me about it.

Patch Note Number 5

  • Fixed UI marker screen error during almost finish turning off a generator or unlocking the door to save a sister
  • Modify to allow melee during crouch
  • Added simple meme from my own country

Changed files in this update

Banzai Escape 2 Subterranean Content Depot 1758951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.