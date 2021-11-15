New Language Addon Available and Patch Note 5

Всем привет!
We've got new language patch in the town, Number 2!
its Russian "Россия"
Thank you for the Russian language provider,
to be known as "Mr.Ongi Doge" for providing us the language.
You are awesome~!
To use it go to main menu options, and select the language. Apply it and done!
Attention! Some items may appear in English until you restart the level / game.
If anyone wanted to provide your own language, feel free to do so. Nortify me about it.
Patch Note Number 5
- Fixed UI marker screen error during almost finish turning off a generator or unlocking the door to save a sister
- Modify to allow melee during crouch
- Added simple meme from my own country
Changed files in this update