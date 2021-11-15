New Language Addon Available and Patch Note 5

Share · View all patches · Build 7713038 · Last edited 15 November 2021 – 07:06:20 UTC by Wendy

Всем привет!

We've got new language patch in the town, Number 2!

its Russian "Россия"











Thank you for the Russian language provider,

to be known as "Mr.Ongi Doge" for providing us the language.

You are awesome~!

To use it go to main menu options, and select the language. Apply it and done!

Attention! Some items may appear in English until you restart the level / game.

If anyone wanted to provide your own language, feel free to do so. Nortify me about it.

