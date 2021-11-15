Game Update - 1.0.1

We've released an update to the game in order to fix some stuff. You can read a (mostly) comprehensive list of the changes below. As always, feel free to tell us in the Steam discussion forums about any other issues you happen to find!
if Steam doesn't download the update automatically, right click the game on Steam > properties > local files > verify integrity of game files
Super Dream Dasher - update 1.0.1
GAMEPLAY CHANGES
the game now recognizes input from the gamepad used most recently, instead of the one that was connected first
the game now pauses if a gamepad is disconnected
added some stickers that were previously unobtainable
adjustments to the world 4 boss fight
GAMEPLAY FIXES
removed a misplaced enemy in level 13 of world 4
gambler trials no longer finish prematurely if the player still has lives left
the Harvest flavor no longer breaks the turnUp counter at the end of a level
OTHER CHANGES AND FIXES
fixes in some of the achievements that weren't working correctly
files menu now displays the completion percentage correctly
files menu now displays the time played correctly
the level selector in town for world 4 now functions correctly
adjustments to the position of some littles in town
some other small changes that weren't cool enough to be listed
Changed files in this update