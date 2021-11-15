 Skip to content

Super Dream Dasher update for 15 November 2021

Game Update - 1.0.1

Build 7712778 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've released an update to the game in order to fix some stuff. You can read a (mostly) comprehensive list of the changes below. As always, feel free to tell us in the Steam discussion forums about any other issues you happen to find!

if Steam doesn't download the update automatically, right click the game on Steam > properties > local files > verify integrity of game files

Super Dream Dasher - update 1.0.1

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

the game now recognizes input from the gamepad used most recently, instead of the one that was connected first

the game now pauses if a gamepad is disconnected

added some stickers that were previously unobtainable

adjustments to the world 4 boss fight

GAMEPLAY FIXES

removed a misplaced enemy in level 13 of world 4

gambler trials no longer finish prematurely if the player still has lives left

the Harvest flavor no longer breaks the turnUp counter at the end of a level

OTHER CHANGES AND FIXES

fixes in some of the achievements that weren't working correctly

files menu now displays the completion percentage correctly

files menu now displays the time played correctly

the level selector in town for world 4 now functions correctly

adjustments to the position of some littles in town

some other small changes that weren't cool enough to be listed

Changed files in this update

