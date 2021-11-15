Patch notes for v1.01.61

Harvest:
- The Harvest event is live! Talk to the Turkey to start the quest. The Halloween event is still live as well.
Bugs:
- There was an item bug where you would lose cosmic/aspire rings when created in the altar then save/quit/load, but it is fixed.
- Fixed a bug on loading where some monsters would load incorrectly resulting in very odd behaviors
- If you had blocks on your hotbar and died, it was not properly picking them up and you would lose most/all of them, but it is fixed.
Coming soon:
- I am working on new content for the Harvest/Halloween event that I hope to patch soon!
Changed files in this update