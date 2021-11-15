Capture the Flag Test Build

Our newest game mode is currently in the public testing phase. While this hasn't been pushed to the full public release yet, it is available on a playtest branch that we've created for those who want to try it out and give us feedback.

This mode is available online only for 4-8 players. You can start with less than 4 if you really want, but we recommend trying to get together at least 3 friends to give it a go.



This works like a standard CTF map. 2 teams, 2 flags. Games go to 5 flags or 10 minutes. Whichever happens first. In the future we'll look at adding customization to that for those that need it.

If you want to access this mode, go ahead and use this beta code:

E7u7AD8WENA6vvSC

Using this code will allow you to choose the Playtest beta. After you download it, the CTF map option will be there.

To add this code, right click on hyperblade in your inventory, go to the beta tab and enter this code

Any feedback is very welcome, do let us know what you think of the mode and what changes you want to see.