- Fixed an issue with players not being able to get passed the intro level after deleting a saved game file. - Fixed an issue with players loading to a black screen when initially opening the game.
- Fixed some cosmetic issues in the intro level. (Missing carpet, missing fixtures in the bathroom)
- Modified the mechanics of the arm / flashlight to retract when near walls to help avoid clipping through them. This can cause some jittering when moving backwards. Will address in a future update.
- Adjusted the player camera to eliminate 90% of the clipping. Will be addressed further in a future update.
- Started the first round of optimizations of the assets in the opening / plushie level. Some of the 3D models were further optimized to help with performance. More optimizations will come in future updates.
- Fixed an issue where the computer scare would never occur. This should be fixed.
- Fixed an issue with the car alarm not attracting the plushie doll.
- Changed some of the wording of the "TIPS/HINTS". Some now say "SECRET:" followed by a clue to indicate a hidden achievement.
- Some of the doors in the plushie level now open in the opposite direction to help avoid collision issues.
Dashie's Puh-ranormal Activity update for 15 November 2021
Game loading issues / cosmetic issues
Patchnotes via Steam Community
