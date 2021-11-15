-Added/Updated The Chillwind Expanse With Props And Adjustments.
-Fixed Bug When Clicking Main Menu Button That Previously Didn't Fully Remove The UI.
-Removed Quit Button From Pause Menu And Added Options In Its Place.
-Fixed Sound Adjustment In The Sound Settings. Working For All Levels.
-Added Ambient Slider To Sound Settings.
-Added Graphics Setting To The Options Menu.
-Additional Minor Fixes/Updates To Dialogue/Sound/Props.
-Added Visual Setting To The Options Menu. (Not Currently Functionable)
Spawn Kings update for 15 November 2021
Update 1.9
