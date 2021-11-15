 Skip to content

Spawn Kings update for 15 November 2021

Update 1.9

Build 7712561

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added/Updated The Chillwind Expanse With Props And Adjustments.

-Fixed Bug When Clicking Main Menu Button That Previously Didn't Fully Remove The UI.

-Removed Quit Button From Pause Menu And Added Options In Its Place.

-Fixed Sound Adjustment In The Sound Settings. Working For All Levels.

-Added Ambient Slider To Sound Settings.

-Added Graphics Setting To The Options Menu.

-Additional Minor Fixes/Updates To Dialogue/Sound/Props.

-Added Visual Setting To The Options Menu. (Not Currently Functionable)

