Age of Conquest IV update for 16 November 2021

Update 4.29.301 - Spectator Mode

Build 7712499

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Spectating: other people's games can now be viewed once they are (1) set to publicly viewable (2) finished (3) or you have spectator permission.
  • Spectator Mode: players can now set games to publicly viewable, i.e. everyone can go and see a game being played.
  • Spectators Group: there is now a new group that once joined allows viewing games. This is designed for streamers (e.g. YouTube, Twitch etc.) that want to show games live/recorded.
  • Spectators UI: lists all the games that can be watched.
  • Renamed "Officers" Group: now called "Developers".
  • Renamed "Managers" Group: now called "Moderators".
  • Clan Ratings: need a minimum of 4 players to get a rating for a clan.
  • Betting Games: at least 4+ players spots are required for betting-type games.
  • UI /w Touch: long-push brings up the tooltip if there is any (for relevant buttons).
  • UI Text Animations: misc. text animations such as shine added.
  • Window Title (Windows): shows indicators for loading and active games/messages.
  • Renaming a Protectorate: this functionality has been disabled due to abuse in multiplayer games.
  • Mailbox: the topic list doesn't "randomly" shift anymore while reading/marking messages as done.
  • Language: the game now supports both Cyrillic and Latin scripts for Serbian.
  • Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
  • Language: updated with latest glyph list.
  • Language: translation texts added for "Large Europe" map also.
  • Language: spelling fix for "Portuguese" (not Portugese).
  • Translation Center: making sure the line breaks match the original text.
  • Translation Center: verifying punctuations for translations also (latin).
  • Moderating: moderators can now view users in incognito games as long as they are not part of it.
  • Admin Guide: text decorations listed to help moderating.
  • Admin Guide: moderator guidelines updated how to proceed on punishment for bad language, ganging etc.
  • Maintenance: misc. code cleanup incl. 'final' and 'arraycopy'.
  • Maintenance: streamlined the UI layout functionality for "min(w)" or "min(h)".
  • Maintenance: keyboard handling updated to be consistent and correct.
  • Maintenance: directory for translations moved to 'txt' (to exclude it from the IDE).
  • Maintenance: compression added for future releases (map bundles).
  • Performance: 32bit and 64bit integer square root functions now run 5x-9x faster than original.
  • Deployment: 'getdown' auto update functionality updated to 1.8.6 (both for client & server).
  • Deployment: 'getdown' function updated on Mac OS to better integrate with the operating system (no splash screen but direct).
  • Server Logging: preventing non-relevant Bitronix warning to show (Transaction Manager).
  • Bugfix: clan ratings didn't show in the listing because the time for the rating wasn't updated (i.e. considered old an ignored).
  • Bugfix: potential bugfix for errors on desktop (multiple threads entering the render-pool only method).
  • Bugfix: making sure music is played from render thread (in-game 'lead' buttons).
  • Bugfix: emoticon parsing should now also work when the come just before a line break.
  • Bugfix: music when game has ended only plays 1x (the first time). It doesn't start playing again.
  • Bugfix: relative time on Droid was wrong resulting in game time displays to be off (now using SystemClock.elapsedRealtime()).
  • Bugfix: report image popup had scaled x-axis due to inproper layout (should now always be correct proportional).
  • Bugfix: statistics were not showing if there was a 'null' country or language in the list.
  • Bugfix: when entering a password for a password-protected game, the wrong mouse cursor (wait-cursor) was shown.
  • Bugfix: prevent OpenGL invalid value errors if glScissor(...) had negative width.
  • Bugfix Bitset: data stored in a bitset wasn't handled correctly resulting in bugs (e.g. fog of war vision).
  • Bugfix Crashes: when we couldn't load files and tried to free memory (some require to be called via render-thread!)
  • Bugfix Crashes: when the language selection popup could not be opened.
  • Bugfix Crashes: when logging in and account data was not ready, i.e. 'null'.
  • Bugfix Crashes: when login information was not available but queried (for showing the start game button).
  • Bugfix Crashes: when initial window size was still '0' and we tried to divide using it.
  • Bugfix Crashes: when the window was resize too disproportional causing a too wide or tall texture buffer to be requested.

