Update 4.29.301 - Spectator Mode

- Spectating: other people's games can now be viewed once they are (1) set to publicly viewable (2) finished (3) or you have spectator permission.
- Spectator Mode: players can now set games to publicly viewable, i.e. everyone can go and see a game being played.
- Spectators Group: there is now a new group that once joined allows viewing games. This is designed for streamers (e.g. YouTube, Twitch etc.) that want to show games live/recorded.
- Spectators UI: lists all the games that can be watched.
- Renamed "Officers" Group: now called "Developers".
- Renamed "Managers" Group: now called "Moderators".
- Clan Ratings: need a minimum of 4 players to get a rating for a clan.
- Betting Games: at least 4+ players spots are required for betting-type games.
- UI /w Touch: long-push brings up the tooltip if there is any (for relevant buttons).
- UI Text Animations: misc. text animations such as shine added.
- Window Title (Windows): shows indicators for loading and active games/messages.
- Renaming a Protectorate: this functionality has been disabled due to abuse in multiplayer games.
- Mailbox: the topic list doesn't "randomly" shift anymore while reading/marking messages as done.
- Language: the game now supports both Cyrillic and Latin scripts for Serbian.
- Language: latest translations added - Thanks :-D
- Language: updated with latest glyph list.
- Language: translation texts added for "Large Europe" map also.
- Language: spelling fix for "Portuguese" (not Portugese).
- Translation Center: making sure the line breaks match the original text.
- Translation Center: verifying punctuations for translations also (latin).
- Moderating: moderators can now view users in incognito games as long as they are not part of it.
- Admin Guide: text decorations listed to help moderating.
- Admin Guide: moderator guidelines updated how to proceed on punishment for bad language, ganging etc.
- Maintenance: misc. code cleanup incl. 'final' and 'arraycopy'.
- Maintenance: streamlined the UI layout functionality for "min(w)" or "min(h)".
- Maintenance: keyboard handling updated to be consistent and correct.
- Maintenance: directory for translations moved to 'txt' (to exclude it from the IDE).
- Maintenance: compression added for future releases (map bundles).
- Performance: 32bit and 64bit integer square root functions now run 5x-9x faster than original.
- Deployment: 'getdown' auto update functionality updated to 1.8.6 (both for client & server).
- Deployment: 'getdown' function updated on Mac OS to better integrate with the operating system (no splash screen but direct).
- Server Logging: preventing non-relevant Bitronix warning to show (Transaction Manager).
- Bugfix: clan ratings didn't show in the listing because the time for the rating wasn't updated (i.e. considered old an ignored).
- Bugfix: potential bugfix for errors on desktop (multiple threads entering the render-pool only method).
- Bugfix: making sure music is played from render thread (in-game 'lead' buttons).
- Bugfix: emoticon parsing should now also work when the come just before a line break.
- Bugfix: music when game has ended only plays 1x (the first time). It doesn't start playing again.
- Bugfix: relative time on Droid was wrong resulting in game time displays to be off (now using SystemClock.elapsedRealtime()).
- Bugfix: report image popup had scaled x-axis due to inproper layout (should now always be correct proportional).
- Bugfix: statistics were not showing if there was a 'null' country or language in the list.
- Bugfix: when entering a password for a password-protected game, the wrong mouse cursor (wait-cursor) was shown.
- Bugfix: prevent OpenGL invalid value errors if glScissor(...) had negative width.
- Bugfix Bitset: data stored in a bitset wasn't handled correctly resulting in bugs (e.g. fog of war vision).
- Bugfix Crashes: when we couldn't load files and tried to free memory (some require to be called via render-thread!)
- Bugfix Crashes: when the language selection popup could not be opened.
- Bugfix Crashes: when logging in and account data was not ready, i.e. 'null'.
- Bugfix Crashes: when login information was not available but queried (for showing the start game button).
- Bugfix Crashes: when initial window size was still '0' and we tried to divide using it.
- Bugfix Crashes: when the window was resize too disproportional causing a too wide or tall texture buffer to be requested.
Age of Conquest IV update for 16 November 2021
Update 4.29.301 - Spectator Mode
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Age of Conquest IV Depot WIN32 Depot 314972
- Loading history…
Age of Conquest IV Depot MAC64 Depot 314973
- Loading history…
Age of Conquest IV Depot LIN64 Depot 314975
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update