The Abandoned update for 15 November 2021

Version 1.1.2 Update

Build 7712377

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features:

  • Use the Darkness Level Setting to customize your experience.

    Choose between three presets: Off, Less, and More (Default).
  • Items from your dreams will now start to appear in your Bedroom.

Improvements:

  • Hidden Document text placement and interaction have been improved.
  • Main Text Panel updated to match Hidden Document image texture.
  • In-game Menu now pauses gameplay and has been optimized for better performance.
  • Updated Outdoor lighting for a cool blue moon look.
  • Added ceiling lights to Boiler Room to make it easier to see the exit door.

