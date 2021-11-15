Version 1.1.2 Update

New Features:
- Use the Darkness Level Setting to customize your experience.
Choose between three presets: Off, Less, and More (Default).
- Items from your dreams will now start to appear in your Bedroom.
Improvements:
- Hidden Document text placement and interaction have been improved.
- Main Text Panel updated to match Hidden Document image texture.
- In-game Menu now pauses gameplay and has been optimized for better performance.
- Updated Outdoor lighting for a cool blue moon look.
- Added ceiling lights to Boiler Room to make it easier to see the exit door.
Changed files in this update