Fantasma update for 15 November 2021

Patch v0.5.6

15 November 2021

Easier Morse puzzle on Normal. Faucets. Showers. Bugfixes

Balance/Content

  • Added sink and shower interaction. Both also count as sounds towards provoking Banshees.
  • Morse puzzle lowered to 4 letters on Normal. Hard is still 5 letters.
  • Poltergeist scream frequency and volume lowered.
  • Return to lobby button added to host in-game menu.

Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue where dying while in a lockbox crashed the game
  • Fixed an issue where ghosts with low speed didn't have the horsepower to make it up the stairs
  • Fixed an issue where lag could cause household objects to spawn without all of their networked components
  • Fixed an issue where the Banshee remained visible after killing
  • Improved some network functions

