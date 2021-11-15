Patch v0.5.6

Easier Morse puzzle on Normal. Faucets. Showers. Bugfixes
Balance/Content
- Added sink and shower interaction. Both also count as sounds towards provoking Banshees.
- Morse puzzle lowered to 4 letters on Normal. Hard is still 5 letters.
- Poltergeist scream frequency and volume lowered.
- Return to lobby button added to host in-game menu.
Bugfixes
- Fixed an issue where dying while in a lockbox crashed the game
- Fixed an issue where ghosts with low speed didn't have the horsepower to make it up the stairs
- Fixed an issue where lag could cause household objects to spawn without all of their networked components
- Fixed an issue where the Banshee remained visible after killing
- Improved some network functions
