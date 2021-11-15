 Skip to content

Soulworker update for 15 November 2021

[Maintenance] Temporal Maintenance on November 15th (TC)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, this is from SoulWorker Operation Team.

We are here to inform you that temporal maintenance will be conducted in order to fix important issues.

The details are as follows:

[Detail]

  • Server/Network Connection stabilization (TC - Rosca Only)

[Period]

  • November 15th, 2021
  • GMT: 02:30 ~ 04:30
  • PST: 18:30 ~ 20:30 (11/14)
  • KST: 11:30 ~ 13:30

[Rewards]

  • Gruton Coins x1500, Mats x2, Parable's A.R Transmitter x1

We apologize for this inconvenience and always try to make a better environment for your smooth gameplay.

Thank you.

