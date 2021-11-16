Horror Story: Hallowseed - patch 003

Greetings
Today we bring you patch 003 for Horror Story: Hallowseed. This update brings in new systems to help players avoid demons and find items, along with a slight alteration for some of the save points and a fix for the blackscreen issue, some of the players were experiencing. Due to the nature of this issue all save files will be deleted after you update to the latest version. We apologize for this inconvenience, however it is necessary to ensure proper functionality of this fix.
Read the full changelog below:
- Added "Demonic Sense": Player will start to feel bad or the phone will start emitting static noise, when getting closer to the demon, even before the chase starts
- Added several new hints to help players to find the hidden items, they will make a faint sound when you get close to them and their outline is brighter now
- Changed certain save points to avoid players getting instantly killed when they restart after they have died
- Fix for the blackscreen that was happening to some players after the game's intro
