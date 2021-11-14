Update v 0.2.1

- Default critter attack damage increased. Difficulty setting now affect critter damage.
- Set custom perception / sight angle for different critter types.
- Minor job tweak to avoid progression issue (Up There Cazaly).
- Hack to remove any critters that might spawn in the center of the map off the ground.
- Can no longer use the chopper to land inside the fenced opal site.
- No longer need to inspect cargo after delivery during Delivering The Goods job.
- New items are now added at the top of the backpack.
- Increase tucker carry capacity.
- Increase bait carry capacity with large backpack.
- Modify fishing and increase fish value.
- Modify swarms for better feedback when spraying them. Fix for swarm audio issue.
- Fix for Dirt Devil damage issue.
- Fix for crab pot stopping projectiles during Rogue job.
- Minor tweaks to taps.
- Tweak Emu ragdoll.
- Landscape and Text fixes.
