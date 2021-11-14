 Skip to content

Straya update for 14 November 2021

Update v 0.2.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Default critter attack damage increased. Difficulty setting now affect critter damage.
  • Set custom perception / sight angle for different critter types.
  • Minor job tweak to avoid progression issue (Up There Cazaly).
  • Hack to remove any critters that might spawn in the center of the map off the ground.
  • Can no longer use the chopper to land inside the fenced opal site.
  • No longer need to inspect cargo after delivery during Delivering The Goods job.
  • New items are now added at the top of the backpack.
  • Increase tucker carry capacity.
  • Increase bait carry capacity with large backpack.
  • Modify fishing and increase fish value.
  • Modify swarms for better feedback when spraying them. Fix for swarm audio issue.
  • Fix for Dirt Devil damage issue.
  • Fix for crab pot stopping projectiles during Rogue job.
  • Minor tweaks to taps.
  • Tweak Emu ragdoll.
  • Landscape and Text fixes.

All feedback welcome and please report any issues in the Bugs section.

