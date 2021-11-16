 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Dirge update for 16 November 2021

v0.1.3.0 a Thanksgiving update STUFFED with FIXINGS, we GOBBLED up all the bugs!

Share · View all patches · Build 7711576 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version: 0.1.3.0

Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.26-Shipping-132-3461

Game Balance

  • Minion spawning is now reasonable and continuous through out the match so there is now a consistent challenge. There is no longer a "Thunderdome" brawl at the start of the match only to be empty towards the end. Minions can spawn periodically based on the number of living minions and where players are.
  • Armory was too overpowered so the guns and ammo available were reduced.
  • Spooktater (Dead Investigators) have adjusted energy to 50 energy instead of 100
  • Updated the ping cost to Spooktaters the table below

[table]

[tr]

[th]Target[/th]

[th]Energy Cost[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Monster[/td]

[td]50[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Minion[/td]

[td]17[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Trap[/td]

[td]10[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Core Item[/td]

[td]12[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Item[/td]

[td]5[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Location[/td]

[td]2.5[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

Additions

  • The cursor now flashes red when damaging or hitting something giving better feedback to the player.
  • Added message for the Wraith letting them know someone is in their crypt.
  • Added HUD icon for Wraith letting them know they're able to transition.
  • Added arrow on the map letting player know where they are.
  • Internationalization for Korean
  • Internationalization for French

Improvements

  • Ready button is now Ready/Unready to be more concise.
  • Updated Key Inventory UI to show all keys and if someone else owns it.
  • Reworked some labeling of chests
  • Added message to tutorial video link letting players know it is intended to be temporary until the tutorial level is complete.
  • A flaming boiler skeleton's skull fire is now extinguished on death.
  • UI improvements to buttons to make them visually distinct from just readable text.
  • Added backdrop to server browser to be more visually appealing and clear for the list of lobbies.
  • Added clarity to how help text is also hint text in the settings menu.
  • Spooky Chest is now Cursed Chest and has more VFX to signify it's importance.

Fixes

  • Car collisions fixed to no longer prevent use of the Investigator Suitcase
  • Hit VFX were broken on the Knight, these were re-added.
  • Sometimes the Tommy Gun could get stuck in 'reloaded' this should be resolved.
  • Spectators joining mid game are no logger bugged inside of the floor unable to move.
  • Disabled inventory, map, notes, and journal during load as opening these during load could cause the game to crash.
  • Long guns should no longer poke through the edges of chests.
  • Wraith should no longer see debugging indicators on book cases when they transition.
  • Portal VFX now have sound attenuation.
  • Fixed bug where Wraith could sometimes see a bucket being carried.
  • Fixed bug where spectators could disarm traps.
  • Cursor text for a dead investigator should now display correctly.

Changed files in this update

Dirge Content Depot 1374581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.