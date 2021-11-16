v0.1.3.0 a Thanksgiving update STUFFED with FIXINGS, we GOBBLED up all the bugs!

Version: 0.1.3.0
Build: branches/Dirge_v0.1.0.0-DirgeSteam-UE_4.26-Shipping-132-3461
Game Balance
- Minion spawning is now reasonable and continuous through out the match so there is now a consistent challenge. There is no longer a "Thunderdome" brawl at the start of the match only to be empty towards the end. Minions can spawn periodically based on the number of living minions and where players are.
- Armory was too overpowered so the guns and ammo available were reduced.
- Spooktater (Dead Investigators) have adjusted energy to 50 energy instead of 100
- Updated the ping cost to Spooktaters the table below
[table]
[tr]
[th]Target[/th]
[th]Energy Cost[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Monster[/td]
[td]50[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Minion[/td]
[td]17[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Trap[/td]
[td]10[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Core Item[/td]
[td]12[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Item[/td]
[td]5[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Location[/td]
[td]2.5[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
Additions
- The cursor now flashes red when damaging or hitting something giving better feedback to the player.
- Added message for the Wraith letting them know someone is in their crypt.
- Added HUD icon for Wraith letting them know they're able to transition.
- Added arrow on the map letting player know where they are.
- Internationalization for Korean
- Internationalization for French
Improvements
- Ready button is now Ready/Unready to be more concise.
- Updated Key Inventory UI to show all keys and if someone else owns it.
- Reworked some labeling of chests
- Added message to tutorial video link letting players know it is intended to be temporary until the tutorial level is complete.
- A flaming boiler skeleton's skull fire is now extinguished on death.
- UI improvements to buttons to make them visually distinct from just readable text.
- Added backdrop to server browser to be more visually appealing and clear for the list of lobbies.
- Added clarity to how help text is also hint text in the settings menu.
- Spooky Chest is now Cursed Chest and has more VFX to signify it's importance.
Fixes
- Car collisions fixed to no longer prevent use of the Investigator Suitcase
- Hit VFX were broken on the Knight, these were re-added.
- Sometimes the Tommy Gun could get stuck in 'reloaded' this should be resolved.
- Spectators joining mid game are no logger bugged inside of the floor unable to move.
- Disabled inventory, map, notes, and journal during load as opening these during load could cause the game to crash.
- Long guns should no longer poke through the edges of chests.
- Wraith should no longer see debugging indicators on book cases when they transition.
- Portal VFX now have sound attenuation.
- Fixed bug where Wraith could sometimes see a bucket being carried.
- Fixed bug where spectators could disarm traps.
- Cursor text for a dead investigator should now display correctly.
Changed files in this update