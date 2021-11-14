Alpha 57 - Hotfix 4

Hello everyone,
A new Hotfix (4) for Alpha 57 (regular and experimental) is now available!
Bug Fixes:
- Fixed: Not possible to aim/use any of the objects in the game after it was broken before previous save/load (now regarding the saved blueprints)
- Fixed: Misaligned leaves on top of the Young Banana Tree
- Fixed: Sliding/falling of some cut down Coconut/Banana leaves into ground and disappearing
- Fixed: Sometimes the killed Crabs don't spawn meat (their HP goes to negative value)
- Fixed: Sometimes the killed Turtles don't spawn meat (their HP goes to negative value)
- Fixed: Sitting down to ground makes the player character to sit/levitate in the air 70 cm above the ground
- Fixed: Extremely slow Raft rotating
- Fixed: Raft sometimes loses buoyancy after a new dragged raft module got attached
- Fixed: Sliding/falling of some spawned ingredients when destroying objects
- Fixed: Destroying an almost degraded tool spawns ingredients which can be used to craft a 100% quality tool again
We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.
Best regards,
G4GTeam.
Changed files in this update