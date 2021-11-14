 Skip to content

Escape The Pacific update for 14 November 2021

Alpha 57 - Hotfix 4

Alpha 57 - Hotfix 4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

A new Hotfix (4) for Alpha 57 (regular and experimental) is now available!

Bug Fixes:

  1. Fixed: Not possible to aim/use any of the objects in the game after it was broken before previous save/load (now regarding the saved blueprints)
  2. Fixed: Misaligned leaves on top of the Young Banana Tree
  3. Fixed: Sliding/falling of some cut down Coconut/Banana leaves into ground and disappearing
  4. Fixed: Sometimes the killed Crabs don't spawn meat (their HP goes to negative value)
  5. Fixed: Sometimes the killed Turtles don't spawn meat (their HP goes to negative value)
  6. Fixed: Sitting down to ground makes the player character to sit/levitate in the air 70 cm above the ground
  7. Fixed: Extremely slow Raft rotating
  8. Fixed: Raft sometimes loses buoyancy after a new dragged raft module got attached
  9. Fixed: Sliding/falling of some spawned ingredients when destroying objects
  10. Fixed: Destroying an almost degraded tool spawns ingredients which can be used to craft a 100% quality tool again

We would like to thank you all for your support, bug reports and feedback.

Best regards,

G4GTeam.

