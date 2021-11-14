Bunhouse Changelog 1.1.1.2

Changelog 1.1.1.2
CHANGED: Further reduced collision on Fertilizer Flingers
CHANGED: Adjusted plant height location in Garden Beds (dirt clump was sticking out of the ground a bit)
CHANGED: Revamped the tutorial a bit to make it more responsive to the opening of the main menu section and the inspecting plant section
FIXED BUG: STAY IN YOUR AQUARIUM MR. FISH (implemented slightly hacky solution while I try to find a better long-term one)
FIXED BUG: Issue with tutorial being stuck at “Open Main Menu and Check Plantipedia” section but only when multiplayer and using controllers
Changed files in this update