Bunhouse update for 14 November 2021

Bunhouse Changelog 1.1.1.2

Build 7711435 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog 1.1.1.2

CHANGED: Further reduced collision on Fertilizer Flingers

CHANGED: Adjusted plant height location in Garden Beds (dirt clump was sticking out of the ground a bit)

CHANGED: Revamped the tutorial a bit to make it more responsive to the opening of the main menu section and the inspecting plant section

FIXED BUG: STAY IN YOUR AQUARIUM MR. FISH (implemented slightly hacky solution while I try to find a better long-term one)

FIXED BUG: Issue with tutorial being stuck at “Open Main Menu and Check Plantipedia” section but only when multiplayer and using controllers

