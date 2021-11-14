 Skip to content

The Quiet Apocalypse update for 14 November 2021

UPDATE 1.5 - JOGGING IS HERE!

JOGGING IS HERE! Following multiple requests from players, and concerns about transit times between locations, I have now implemented jogging into the game. 'Left Shift' will now put you into the jogging state, which will cut travel times down by approximately 30%. There is a stamina 'cooldown' during which you will have to walk until your stamina regenerates, but this is very short.

