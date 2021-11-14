 Skip to content

Wild West Z update for 14 November 2021

Fixing major faults

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

Based on the feedback received from players, a number of bugs and bugs have been fixed, and some game mechanics have been redesigned for better gameplay:

  • The collision of some environmental items, which caused bullets to "crash" into the air, has been fixed.
  • Enemy firing accuracy and damage system has been changed. It is now impossible to die instantly from a synchronous bullet hit.
  • The mechanics of the screamer-caller has been redesigned. He can now use telekinesis.
  • Widening of knife's range was increased.
  • Fixed interaction with NPCs and added more interactivity.
  • Fixed errors in localization.
  • Improved UI. Now displays more information in places and less errors
  • Other smaller bugs and faults fixed.

Write about your problems, bugs you've encountered and your wishes in the corresponding discussion in the community tab.

