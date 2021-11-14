Fixing major faults

Hello everyone!
Based on the feedback received from players, a number of bugs and bugs have been fixed, and some game mechanics have been redesigned for better gameplay:
- The collision of some environmental items, which caused bullets to "crash" into the air, has been fixed.
- Enemy firing accuracy and damage system has been changed. It is now impossible to die instantly from a synchronous bullet hit.
- The mechanics of the screamer-caller has been redesigned. He can now use telekinesis.
- Widening of knife's range was increased.
- Fixed interaction with NPCs and added more interactivity.
- Fixed errors in localization.
- Improved UI. Now displays more information in places and less errors
- Other smaller bugs and faults fixed.
Write about your problems, bugs you've encountered and your wishes in the corresponding discussion in the community tab.
Changed files in this update