Snatch Media Toolbox November version 1.2.1188.1518

Major updates since previous download, I have managed to fix a good few bugs I have found, but thankfully Snatch appears to be very stable at the moment. Do get in touch if you find any issues.
Latest fixes and updates:
Improved SMT start up routine on initial installation
Extended Radio list and Playlist dropdown menu for long titles
Added 46 global radio stream links on initial startup
Added ability to search large Music playlists
Added Gifplayer ability to Music playlists
Added a few more extra gifs
Changed files in this update