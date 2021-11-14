 Skip to content

Snatch Media Toolbox update for 14 November 2021

Snatch Media Toolbox November version 1.2.1188.1518

Build 7711266

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major updates since previous download, I have managed to fix a good few bugs I have found, but thankfully Snatch appears to be very stable at the moment. Do get in touch if you find any issues.

Latest fixes and updates:

Improved SMT start up routine on initial installation

Extended Radio list and Playlist dropdown menu for long titles

Added 46 global radio stream links on initial startup

Added ability to search large Music playlists

Added Gifplayer ability to Music playlists

Added a few more extra gifs

Changed files in this update

Snatch Media Toolbox Depot Depot 1716283
