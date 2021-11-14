-
Fixed an issue that could cause a large decrease in Life at certain place.
-
Fixed an issue where the viewpoint operation sensitivity setting values would differ depending on the PC spec.
-
Fixed an issue that caused some gamepads to respond even when the stick was not tipped over.
-
Fixed an issue that prevented players from going offline after a quick match or friend match, even if they selected single-player.
-
Fixed an issue where the buttons could not be pressed on menu.
-
Fixed an issue where during online multiplayer, if you select the same stage as the current stage on the stage selection screen when the game is over or after the game is cleared, the other players will not be displayed.
LOST BUBBLES: Sweet mates update for 14 November 2021
Fixed (Ver 1.0.3)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update