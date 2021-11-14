 Skip to content

Fireworks Mania update for 14 November 2021

[EXPERIMENTAL] v2021.11.4

These changes only applies to the EXPERIMENTAL branch.

CHANGE LOG v2021.11.4

CHANGES

  • The Workshop now default to other mods by Updated. I have done this to give active mod creators, that updates their mods, more exposure to players and more downloads. At least thats the idea behind it
  • Translation updates
  • Changes to how mods are handled when imported, so all custom materials in the mod are now attempted to be enabled for GPU instancing - which means much better performance on rendering the models themself. Performance on the effects is another story

BUGS

  • Fixed some texts on the Workshop UI to not be truncated in some languages where the text is long
  • Fixed issue where not all materials on an item to spawn were replaced with the "SpawnMaterial" (the blue one) and therefore not fully blue/transparent

As of writing the EXPERIMENTAL branch holds mod support changes:

https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1079260/view/3092278281653654318

