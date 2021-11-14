New self shadowed cockpit on Sopwith now responds better to ambient light and directional shadows from the terrain
Wood Brothers Flying Colours update for 14 November 2021
Improved Sopwith lighting
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
New self shadowed cockpit on Sopwith now responds better to ambient light and directional shadows from the terrain
Changed files in this update