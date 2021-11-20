 Skip to content

CHR$(143) update for 20 November 2021

Update Notes for 1.25.15

Build 7710902

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a very minor update:

Levels:

  • added a sign in level 44 control room!

    (which would have saved Lollybomb 20 minutes of unnecessary dangerous experiments...)

    GUI:
  • full text is automatically selected when editing a parameter

    (recent request from Rottytops following a very old request from Garzahd!)
  • "find" sub-window can be moved and will remember its position
  • monochrome sprites of green lamp have been redesigned (but still not green!)

    Game mechanics:
  • more sophisticated Ballistic Laws (though unchanged with default settings...)
  • new CPU instruction to modify the parameters of the Ballistic Laws
  • new CPU instruction to initialize/modify the speed vector of a projectile

