Update Notes for 1.25.15

This is a very minor update:
Levels:
- added a sign in level 44 control room!
(which would have saved Lollybomb 20 minutes of unnecessary dangerous experiments...)
GUI:
- full text is automatically selected when editing a parameter
(recent request from Rottytops following a very old request from Garzahd!)
- "find" sub-window can be moved and will remember its position
- monochrome sprites of green lamp have been redesigned (but still not green!)
Game mechanics:
- more sophisticated Ballistic Laws (though unchanged with default settings...)
- new CPU instruction to modify the parameters of the Ballistic Laws
- new CPU instruction to initialize/modify the speed vector of a projectile
Changed files in this update