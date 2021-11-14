Medium updates
Fixed the problem of not being able to proceed from the warning screen due to save data corruption.
Adjusted the balance of Challenge Mode.
Slightly improved the status of Alibina and Strelka at Lv.3.
Changed the playable abilities of Alibina and Bion.
Adjusted the effect of the card "I want money" from 10 to 15.
Fixed the problem that the appearance rate of the electric gun/cerberus card is abnormally low.
Fixed the problem that the achievements of friends and guns are released.
Improved security measures.
Fixed other minor bugs.
Added a dog to the DLC art book as an extra material.
-Original text-
・セーブデータ破損により注意書き画面から進まなくなる問題を修正
・チャレンジモードのバランスを調整
・アリビナ/ストレルカLv3時のステータスを微強化
・アリビナ/ビオンのプレイアブル時の能力を変更
・カード”お金が欲しい”の効果を10から15に調整
・電熱砲/ケルベロスカードの出現率が異常に低い問題を修正
・仲間/銃の実績が解放されてしまう不具合を修正
・セキュリティ対策の強化
・その他、軽微な不具合の修正
・DLCアートブックのおまけ素材に犬を追加
Changed files in this update