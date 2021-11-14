English
"Edit Map" cheat code now allows all maps can now be exported/imported in both NEOLITHIC format and RMXP format.
Moved the finish map editing option to the end of the list.
Added function to open map folder in the map editing menu.
简体中文
"Edit Map"作弊码现在允许导入导出所有的地图，可以是NEOLITHIC格式也可以是RMXP格式。
将完成地图装修的选项放在了列表的末尾。
在地图编辑菜单加入了打开地图目录的功能。
[Neolithic]To the End update for 14 November 2021
Public Beta Version 20211114
