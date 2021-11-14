 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 14 November 2021

v0.101a

Share · View all patches · Build 7710704 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fighter guild skill enhanced damage cooldown time reduces more as you learn it
  2. Added fighter guild skill - Rallying cry. Increases max endurance for a time
  3. Fixed existing skills and spells not being reset to 0% learned when reborn
  4. Added fighter guild skill - Weapon mastery (Sword) etc. Increases combat damage
  5. Fixed the invisible block that was sometimes present entering the adventurers graveyard area
  6. Added a shop to solo instance start rooms so items found in instances can be sold in the instance

Changed files in this update

DreamScapes Dimensions MMORPG Depot Depot 1503445
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.