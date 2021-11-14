- Fighter guild skill enhanced damage cooldown time reduces more as you learn it
- Added fighter guild skill - Rallying cry. Increases max endurance for a time
- Fixed existing skills and spells not being reset to 0% learned when reborn
- Added fighter guild skill - Weapon mastery (Sword) etc. Increases combat damage
- Fixed the invisible block that was sometimes present entering the adventurers graveyard area
- Added a shop to solo instance start rooms so items found in instances can be sold in the instance
DreamScapes Dimensions update for 14 November 2021
v0.101a
Patchnotes via Steam Community
