[Patch] 1.2.4 Changelog

Special thanks to the Cats are Liquid testing team!
Fixes:
- Fixed pressing "restart" on the pause menu not closing the pause menu. (Thanks, Niko and Spike!)
- Fixed ice block not checking if there's walls nearby before being spawned.
- Fixed improper hookshot end position adjustment.
- Fixed cat liquid particle effect color not being what it should be with a certain setting combination. (Thanks, Blue Berry!)
- Fixed camera not being teleported to the spawnpoint location in certain situations.
- Fixed music disappearing when entering and then quickly exiting the editor. (Thanks, Niko!)
- Fixed importing an older version of a renamed pack causing an improper import.
- Fixed editor memory usage for utility meshes.
- Fixed list UI being overprotective of the escape key. (Thanks, Niko!)
- Fixed mouse not re-appearing after the credits when playing without a controller. (Thanks, Niko!)
Changed files in this update