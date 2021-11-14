 Skip to content

Cats are Liquid - A Better Place update for 14 November 2021

[Patch] 1.2.4 Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Special thanks to the Cats are Liquid testing team!

Fixes:
  • Fixed pressing "restart" on the pause menu not closing the pause menu. (Thanks, Niko and Spike!)
  • Fixed ice block not checking if there's walls nearby before being spawned.
  • Fixed improper hookshot end position adjustment.
  • Fixed cat liquid particle effect color not being what it should be with a certain setting combination. (Thanks, Blue Berry!)
  • Fixed camera not being teleported to the spawnpoint location in certain situations.
  • Fixed music disappearing when entering and then quickly exiting the editor. (Thanks, Niko!)
  • Fixed importing an older version of a renamed pack causing an improper import.
  • Fixed editor memory usage for utility meshes.
  • Fixed list UI being overprotective of the escape key. (Thanks, Niko!)
  • Fixed mouse not re-appearing after the credits when playing without a controller. (Thanks, Niko!)

