 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

CARNAL update for 14 November 2021

Patch 1.7.7 - HUD/Weapon Toggle

Share · View all patches · Build 7710405 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • You can toggle the entire HUD by pressing "Home"
  • You can toggle the weapon models by pressing "End"
  • Opening and closing the Pause menu will reset it, just in case you disabled it and don't know what's going on

Literally all there is to it. You can now disable all those features and if you squint your eyes real hard you can maybe convince yourself you're playing a darker version of classic Ghost Recon.

Sorry for the frequent micro updates, that's just how it goes here in the sewers ːsteamthumbsupː

Changed files in this update

CARNAL Content Depot 1586291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.