Patch 1.7.7 - HUD/Weapon Toggle

Changelog:
- You can toggle the entire HUD by pressing "Home"
- You can toggle the weapon models by pressing "End"
- Opening and closing the Pause menu will reset it, just in case you disabled it and don't know what's going on
Literally all there is to it. You can now disable all those features and if you squint your eyes real hard you can maybe convince yourself you're playing a darker version of classic Ghost Recon.
Sorry for the frequent micro updates, that's just how it goes here in the sewers ːsteamthumbsupː
