Untrusted - v1.125 - Changelog

New features
- Season 3 starts today!
- New class "Loose Cannon": make sure to read the class description from the ingame menu or from www.playuntrusted.com
- New Skills "Agent Training", "Fake Escort", "Insurance"
- New consumable "Service Pistol"
Balance Changes
- "Field Agent" loses skill "Follow"
- New Skill "AGENT training", grants a random skill upon spawn between "Follow", "Throw Under the Bus", "Interrogate"
- "Field Agent" gains "AGENT training"
- "Runaway Snitch" gains "Jam Network"
- "Runaway Snitch" gains "Move Hideout"
- To allow the "Loose Cannon" to have the "Agent Scum" passive skill (which was only owned by the Corrupt Detective until this point), "Agent Scum" has been split into 2 different skills: having the "Agent Scums" skill will give "AGENT" as result to a doxx attempt, while "Insurance" will show the Operation Leader identity upon death).
- "Corrupt Detective" gains "Insurance"
- "Mole" intel spawn chance has been heavily rebalanced.
- Minor RNG adjustments
Server Side Changes
- Fixed a bug where "doxx and stalk" would bypass "frame" used on neutrals under certain conditions
- New server side debugging engine
- Miscellaneous minor improvements
Client Side Changes
- Added nickname ping sound to the pre-game lobby
- Minor consumable art re-adjustments
- Minor translations re-adjustments
- Miscellanous minor improvements
Known Issues
- Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam
Changed files in this update