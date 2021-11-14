 Skip to content

Untrusted update for 14 November 2021

Untrusted - v1.125 - Changelog

New features

  • Season 3 starts today!
  • New class "Loose Cannon": make sure to read the class description from the ingame menu or from www.playuntrusted.com
  • New Skills "Agent Training", "Fake Escort", "Insurance"
  • New consumable "Service Pistol"

Balance Changes

  • "Field Agent" loses skill "Follow"
  • New Skill "AGENT training", grants a random skill upon spawn between "Follow", "Throw Under the Bus", "Interrogate"
  • "Field Agent" gains "AGENT training"
  • "Runaway Snitch" gains "Jam Network"
  • "Runaway Snitch" gains "Move Hideout"
  • To allow the "Loose Cannon" to have the "Agent Scum" passive skill (which was only owned by the Corrupt Detective until this point), "Agent Scum" has been split into 2 different skills: having the "Agent Scums" skill will give "AGENT" as result to a doxx attempt, while "Insurance" will show the Operation Leader identity upon death).
  • "Corrupt Detective" gains "Insurance"
  • "Mole" intel spawn chance has been heavily rebalanced.
  • Minor RNG adjustments

Server Side Changes

  • Fixed a bug where "doxx and stalk" would bypass "frame" used on neutrals under certain conditions
  • New server side debugging engine
  • Miscellaneous minor improvements

Client Side Changes

  • Added nickname ping sound to the pre-game lobby
  • Minor consumable art re-adjustments
  • Minor translations re-adjustments
  • Miscellanous minor improvements

Known Issues

  • Opening the game log from the in-game link may leave untrusted as "running" on steam

