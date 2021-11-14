I hear things as time passes!

In this version, the focus was to bring more agility to the development of civilization in addition to a more interactive experience with new sprites and sounds
New item:
- Donut - made in the bakery
New constructions:
- Seeding - responsible for turning grass into seeds
- Research and Development Center - responsible for research that will expedite the development of civilization
New sprites:
- Person over 60 years old - sprite to define how much a person is over 60 years old
- Buildings get old - over time buildings that have grasses get old
New sounds:
- Ambient sound - inclusion of ambient sound for day and night
- Sound effects - inclusion of sound effects in people's actions, research findings and routine change
New screen:
- Survey - inclusion of survey panel
Hope you like this update
Tiago Portella - Creator
