Meu Mundo update for 14 November 2021

I hear things as time passes!

Build 7710384

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this version, the focus was to bring more agility to the development of civilization in addition to a more interactive experience with new sprites and sounds

New item:

  • Donut - made in the bakery

New constructions:

  • Seeding - responsible for turning grass into seeds
  • Research and Development Center - responsible for research that will expedite the development of civilization

New sprites:

  • Person over 60 years old - sprite to define how much a person is over 60 years old
  • Buildings get old - over time buildings that have grasses get old

New sounds:

  • Ambient sound - inclusion of ambient sound for day and night
  • Sound effects - inclusion of sound effects in people's actions, research findings and routine change

New screen:

  • Survey - inclusion of survey panel

Hope you like this update

Tiago Portella - Creator

